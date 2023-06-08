Mercedes-Benz G-Class Launched At Rs 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new G-Class with prices starting at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in the G400d variant only, which means that it gets a diesel engine.
The SUVs, the G 400d AMG Line and the G 400d Adventure Edition can be booked for Rs 1.5 lakh and the carmaker will start deliveries during the last quarter of this year.
The G 400d’s OM656 is the most powerful diesel engine in the history of Mercedes-Benz, as it has highly responsive power delivery and low consumption, says Mercedes.
The two G 400d variants are powered by a 6-cylinder diesel engine that makes 326bhp and 700Nm of torque with the help of an automatic gearbox.
The Mercedes-Benz G400d Adventure Edition comes in four exclusive color options along with a total of 25 options for the exterior.
The G400d Adventure Edition comes with Roof rack with C profile rails, Removable ladder with anti-slip coating, Logo projector, roof luggage rack, PROFESSIONAL spare wheel holder, 18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels, Full-size spare wheel on tailgate
The AMG Line is the sportier version of the two and gets 20-inch alloy wheels, Burmester surround sound system, a sliding sunroof, ambient lighting in 64 colours, and a widescreen cockpit.
Mercedes claims G-class of having ground clearance of 241 mm and wading depth of 700 mm. It says the G-class has maximum gradeability of 45 degrees along with a 30.9 degree approach and 29.9 degree departure angles.
The engine is paired with an automatic gearbox, allowing the G-Class to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 210kmph.