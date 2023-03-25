Mercedes GT 63 S E to be Launched in India on April 11

25 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Maiden Hybrid Vehicle

Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance sedan is the maiden hybrid vehicle from the renowned Affalterbach-based subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz.

Powerful Engine

Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance sedan boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, packing 639 horsepower, and comes partnered with an electric motor.

Jaw-Dropping Horsepower

Powertrain in Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance sedan delivers a jaw-dropping 843 horsepower and over 1,400Nm of torque.

Top Speed Of 130kph

The plug-in hybrid vehicle can traverse up to 12 kilometers on electric power alone, and its electric motor can attain a top speed of 130kph.

Redesigned Front Bumper

Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance sedan will come with redesigned front bumper, updated exhaust outlets, and a bespoke alloy wheel design.

Touch Competition

Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance sedan will compete with the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

