New Cars to be Launched in September 2023
06 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Tata Nexon Facelift will get a fresh styling with several elements inspired by the Harrier EV and Curvv.
Tata Nexon Facelift is likely to be launched on September 14 and the expected price could be Rs 8 Lakh.
Tata Nexon EV Facelift is expected to be launched on September 14 and price is expected to be Rs 15 Lakh.
Tata Nexon EV Facelift’s interior is also expected to receive the same set of changes.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is expected to be launched on September 15 and expected price is Rs 1 Crore.
Mercedes offers the EQE SUV in three variants with the choice of rear and all-wheel drivetrains.
Volvo C40 Recharge was launched on September 4 and the price starts at Rs 60 lakh.
Volvo C40 Recharge is the coupe version of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Aston Martin DB12 is expected to be launched on September 29 at Rs 4.80 Crore.
DB12 is a completely new sports car, but Aston Martin calls it a ‘Super Tourer’.
