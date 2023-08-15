Ola Electric Super-Sports Bike Diamond Head
15 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Ola Electric unveiled 4 new electric motorcycle concepts in India. Ola Roadster Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure Ola Diamond head
Ola Cruiser, this electric cruiser motorcycle concept looks nothing like any other cruiser motorcycle currently on sale across the globe.
The Ola Diamondhead is a supersport motorcycle and it looks the most futuristic of the lot. In fact, the Ola Diamondhead concept seems to feature a very sophisticated duolever front suspension.
The Ola Adventure is expected to sport a larger battery pack to give the model additional range given its positioning in the market. This model also features USD forks at the front.
The Ola Roadster is the simplest-looking motorcycle of the lot. However, this electric motorcycle comes equipped with a more sophisticated USD forks at the front.
