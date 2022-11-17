The ‘Porsche 911 Dakar’ Safari Car Off-Road Photos

911 Dakar acceleration

The 911 Dakar, with its 473 horsepower 6-cylinder engine, can go as fast as 150 mph and can launch from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

911 Dakar can raise itself

The 911 Dakar can raise itself an additional 1.2 inches to clamber over higher obstacles. At that height, the car’s top speed is limited to just 105 miles an hour.

911 Dakar drive modes

There are two selectable drive modes specifically for off-asphalt use, Rallye Mode and Off-Road Mode.

911 Dakar design inspiration

It was designed to resemble a particularly famous 911, the first with all-wheel-drive, that won the Paris to Dakar rally in 1994.

911 Dakar four-wheel-steering system

The back wheels can turn slightly as well as the front – and its computer-controlled stability system have been specially tuned to deal with loose dirt and gravel surfaces

