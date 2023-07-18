Check Tata Safari, Harrier, Altroz Discount Offers

Manmath Nayak

Tata Tiago: Tata Motors is offering discount of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Tiago.

Tata Tiago: For Tata Tiago petrol, Tata Motors is offering discount of Rs 20,000.

Tata Tigor: Tata Motors offers discounts Tata Tigor up to Rs 50,000.

Tata Tigor: Petrol version of the smaller sedan receives similar discounts also.

Tata Altroz: Tata Motors offers discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on the Altroz premium hatchback.

Tata Altroz: Petrol variants of the Altroz receive a total discount of Rs 23,000.

Tata Harrier: Tata Motors offers discounts on Tata Harrier up to Rs 35,000.

Tata Safari: Tata Motors offers discounts on Tata Safari up to Rs 35,000.

