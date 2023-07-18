Check Tata Safari, Harrier, Altroz Discount Offers
18 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Tata Tiago: Tata Motors is offering discount of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Tiago.
Tata Tiago: For Tata Tiago petrol, Tata Motors is offering discount of Rs 20,000.
Tata Tigor: Tata Motors offers discounts Tata Tigor up to Rs 50,000.
Tata Tigor: Petrol version of the smaller sedan receives similar discounts also.
Tata Altroz: Tata Motors offers discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on the Altroz premium hatchback.
Tata Altroz: Petrol variants of the Altroz receive a total discount of Rs 23,000.
Tata Harrier: Tata Motors offers discounts on Tata Harrier up to Rs 35,000.
Tata Safari: Tata Motors offers discounts on Tata Safari up to Rs 35,000.
