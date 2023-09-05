Tata Nexon Facelift Now Available For Bookings; Check Details
05 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Tata Motors has started accepting orders for the all-new Nexon SUV in India.
Customers across the country can book the facelifted model by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 21,000.
The new Nexon are broadly available in four trims – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless with two powertrain options.
The 2023 Tata Nexon will be offered in 11 variants with new nomenclature. These include Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ (S).
The colour palette comprises Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Flame Red.
The Nexon facelift continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit.
It comes with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital coloured instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, JBL nine-speaker setup, blind spot monitoring system, and six airbags.
Changes to the Nexon are majorly populated at its front and rear ends which include a newer and sleeker grille, vertically stacked LED projector headlights with revised LED DRLs and redone bumpers.
The new Nexon gets a redesigned dashboard and a new 2-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. It also has revised upholstery which flaunts a different colour scheme depending on the variant and paint option chosen.
The Nexon still has three drive modes (Eco, City and Sports), but now also comes with paddle shifters for both AMT and dual-clutch automatic transmission options.
On the safety front, the Nexon facelift will get emergency and breakdown call assist, ESC, ISOFIX and three-point seat belts for all seats.
