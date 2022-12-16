How To Minimise Premium Expenses

Paying premiums for car insurance policies can be tough for vehicle owners. Check these tips to consider during policy renewal.

16 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Use No Claim Bonus

Car insurance providers offer ‘No Claim Bonus’ for not raising a claim during the policy tenure. Car owners can use this benefit to get up to 50% discount on premiums.

Consider Deductibles

The policy holders will have to pay lower premiums if they consider increasing the voluntary deductible.

Wise to Install Anti-Theft Devices

Installing ATD lowers the risk profile of car, which directly leads to a reduction of premiums of the car insurance policy.

Timely Renewal Is Must

Policy holders looking forward to reduced renewal premiums should renew their plan on time.

Select Appropriate Policy

Selecting the appropriate policy is crucial for adequate coverage and they can go for comprehensive coverage that includes both own damage and third-party car insurance.

