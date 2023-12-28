Top 3 Budget-friendly Cars Under Rs 6 Lakh
28 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh, offers a range of variants.
Equipped with a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the best choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, another affordable option from Maruti, shares powertrains with the Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kwid is Renault’s most affordable offering in India which is priced between Rs 4.69 lakh and Rs 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, Kwid offers variants with 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT.
