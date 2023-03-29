Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Jimny has clocked more than 23,500 bookings. It will be available in two variants, Zeta and Alpha, the SUV will be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny will be equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, linked with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed auto transferring power to all four wheels.

