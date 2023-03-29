29 Mar, 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in India next month. The five-door compact SUV draws design inspiration from Grand Vitara and it will be powered by either a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.
The facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to launch by mid-2023. It will get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual, clutchless manual and automatic transmission options.
Jimny has clocked more than 23,500 bookings. It will be available in two variants, Zeta and Alpha, the SUV will be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny will be equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, linked with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed auto transferring power to all four wheels.
Based on the Grand i10 platform, it will share design cues with the Casper sold overseas and will be the company’s most affordable SUV in India. It is likely to get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.
The car is expected to launch in June 2023. The ex-showroom price of Tata Punch CNG estimated at Rs 5.49 lakh. Punch CNG is likely to be equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. The powertrain, the same as the one powering Tata Tiago CNG
