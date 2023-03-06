Top 6 Electric Auto Rickshaws in India
06 Mar, 2023
Mahindra Treo accelerates 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds and is equipped with a 7.37 kWh battery
06 Mar, 2023
Bajaj Re electric comes with a powerful 4.3 kW motor which is powered with a 48-volt swappable Lithium-ion battery.
06 Mar, 2023
Piaggio Ape E-City is equipped with 5.4kW motor and is powered with a 4.5 kWh.
06 Mar, 2023
Mahindra e-Alfa Mini is powered by a 120Ah battery, a powerful motor and controller of 1kW.
06 Mar, 2023
Kinetic Safar Electric Auto's top speed is 25 km/h and can provide a range of 80-100 km per charge. Its battery capacity is 12V, 100AH.
06 Mar, 2023
Priced at ₹2.85 lakh, Kerala Neem G auto provides a range of 80 to 90 km on a full charged and can be charged in 3 hours and 55 minutes.
06 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!