Top 6 Electric Auto Rickshaws in India

06 Mar, 2023

Rajashree Seal

Mahindra Treo

Mahindra Treo accelerates 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds and is equipped with a 7.37 kWh battery

Bajaj RE EV

Bajaj Re electric comes with a powerful 4.3 kW motor which is powered with a 48-volt swappable Lithium-ion battery.

Piaggio Ape E-City

Piaggio Ape E-City is equipped with 5.4kW motor and is powered with a 4.5 kWh.

Mahindra e-ALFA Mini

Mahindra e-Alfa Mini is powered by a 120Ah battery, a powerful motor and controller of 1kW.

Kinetic Safar Electric Auto

Kinetic Safar Electric Auto's top speed is 25 km/h and can provide a range of 80-100 km per charge. Its battery capacity is 12V, 100AH.

Kerala Neem G autorickshaw

Priced at ₹2.85 lakh, Kerala Neem G auto provides a range of 80 to 90 km on a full charged and can be charged in 3 hours and 55 minutes.

