Top 10 Fuel-Efficient Scooters In India

Honda Activa 6G is known to churn out good mileage. The scooter can easily give around 45-50kmpl. So with a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres, the Activa 6G can be ridden for almost 250kms before needing to visit a petrol pump.
Suzuki Avenis 125 has an impressive mileage figure of 54 kmpl (approximate) combined with a 5.2-litre fuel tank, it has an impressive riding range of around 280 km, making it the one of the highest mileage scooty in India.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has fuel tank capacity of 5.5 litres and gives a mileage of 50 kmpl. As per ARAI, the average of Burgman Street 125 is 58 kmpl.
Yamaha Fascino 125 offers great performance and mileage of around 50 kmpl.
The TVS Jupiter 125 is the latest model from TVS. It has a humongous boot with 33 litres of storage that gives a mileage of 48 kmpl.
The TVS Jupiter offers an impressive 33 litres of storage space. It has a fuel capacity of 6 litres and gives a mileage of 50 kmpl.
The Scooty Pep Plus has a fuel tank capacity of 4.2 liters. As reported by Scooty Pep Plus owners, the real mileage of TVS Scooty Pep Plus is 50 kmpl.
Yamaha Ray ZR 125 has a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 liters. As per ARAI, the average of Ray ZR 125 is 49 kmpl.
The Hero Pleasure+ Xtec has a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 liters. As reported by Pleasure + Xtec owners, the real mileage of Hero Pleasure + Xtec is 50 kmpl.
Hero Pleasure + has a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 liters. The scooter returns 50 kmpl of fuel efficiency and offers a plush ride.