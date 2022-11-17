17 Nov, 2022
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.
The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S. A plug-in version will hit the market next year, according to Toyota Motor Corp.
Toyota estimates the 2023 Prius will get 57 mpg in combined city and highway driving, calling it the most efficient Prius ever.
The automaker swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery that puts out 15% more energy. The engine grows from 1.8 liters to 2, and the horsepower rises from 121 to above 190. As a result, zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) acceleration drops from over 10 seconds to around 7 seconds depending on the Prius version.
The Prius, which means “pioneer” or “first” in Latin, has defined Toyota as a brand as much as its Lexus luxury models.
