Specifications of Toyota Prius

The automaker swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery that puts out 15% more energy. The engine grows from 1.8 liters to 2, and the horsepower rises from 121 to above 190. As a result, zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) acceleration drops from over 10 seconds to around 7 seconds depending on the Prius version.

17 Nov, 2022