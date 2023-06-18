7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross: Priced under Rs 10 lakh; 5 seater (2 row) & 5+2 seater (3 row) available.
18 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus: Available in 7 and 9 seater layouts with facelifted take on TUV300 Plus.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The expected price is Rs 25- 30.20 lakh.
Tata Safari Facelift: Prices expected to range between Rs 16- Rs 17 lakh depending on the variant.
Toyota MPV (Rebadged Ertiga): Badge-engineered version of Ertiga with different exterior.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Best-Selling Cars in May 2023