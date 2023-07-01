List of Upcoming Cars In July 2023

01 Jul, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced at Rs 20 lakh and offers a hybrid model.

Powered by a 183hp, 2.0-litre petrol hybrid powertrain, Maruti Suzuki Invicto promises efficiency.

Hyundai Exter will showcase a familiar dashboard design from its base models.

Powertrain options in Hyundai Exter will include an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch second-generation GLC in India to strengthen its presence in the luxury car segment.

The new GLC 200 will be equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, and the GLC 220d powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Kia Seltos Facelift – this midsize SUV will be launched in India in July 2023.

Kia Seltos Facelift will offer 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor found in the Verna and Carens.

Thanks For Reading!

