List of Upcoming Cars In July 2023
01 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced at Rs 20 lakh and offers a hybrid model.
Powered by a 183hp, 2.0-litre petrol hybrid powertrain, Maruti Suzuki Invicto promises efficiency.
Hyundai Exter will showcase a familiar dashboard design from its base models.
Powertrain options in Hyundai Exter will include an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine.
Mercedes-Benz is set to launch second-generation GLC in India to strengthen its presence in the luxury car segment.
The new GLC 200 will be equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, and the GLC 220d powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Kia Seltos Facelift – this midsize SUV will be launched in India in July 2023.
Kia Seltos Facelift will offer 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor found in the Verna and Carens.
