Volkswagen ID 3 Facelift Unveiled

06 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

ID Software Package

One of the significant updates to the ID 3 is the integration of the latest generation of Volkswagen's ID software package.

Volkswagen ID 3 Central Touchscreen

The new and improved Volkswagen ID 3 features a larger 12.0-inch central touchscreen, replacing the previous 10.0-inch unit.

Volkswagen ID 3: Exterior

The exterior of the ID 3 has received a refresh, designed to enhance the appeal of the car.

Volkswagen ID 3: Display

The car's head-up display now also includes augmented reality features, similar to those first seen on the Volkswagen ID 4.

Volkswagen ID 3: Lower Section

The lower section of the dashboard has been updated with better-quality plastic, featuring revised graining that adds to the overall look and feel of the interior.

Thanks For Reading!

