Volkswagen ID 3 Facelift Unveiled

06 Mar, 2023
One of the significant updates to the ID 3 is the integration of the latest generation of Volkswagen's ID software package.
The new and improved Volkswagen ID 3 features a larger 12.0-inch central touchscreen, replacing the previous 10.0-inch unit.
The exterior of the ID 3 has received a refresh, designed to enhance the appeal of the car.
The car's head-up display now also includes augmented reality features, similar to those first seen on the Volkswagen ID 4.
The lower section of the dashboard has been updated with better-quality plastic, featuring revised graining that adds to the overall look and feel of the interior.
