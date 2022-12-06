Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition Launched

Volkswagen on Tuesday launched Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition in India and its price is fixed at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Manmath Nayak

Cosmetic Updates

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with certain cosmetic updates in the form of load sill protection at the rear.

Petrol Engine

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Other Features

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition’s motor is paired with only the seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology.

Six Airbags For Safety

For safety, Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, Hill Start Assist, active TPMS, three-point seatbelts.

LED Matrix Headlights

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ.

