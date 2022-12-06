Volkswagen on Tuesday launched Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition in India and its price is fixed at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with certain cosmetic updates in the form of load sill protection at the rear.
Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.
Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition’s motor is paired with only the seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology.
For safety, Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, Hill Start Assist, active TPMS, three-point seatbelts.
Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ.
