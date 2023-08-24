This Is World's Most Expensive Car At Rs 250 Cr
24 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
British luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has introduced its latest masterpiece, the La Rose Noire Droptail.
The world's most expensive car, it is inspired by the Black Baccara rose, a velvet-like flower that originates in France
The model has been given an eye-catching price tag of $30 million. In other words, a customer in India will have to spend more than ₹200 crore to get this car.
A 2-seater Roadster, the La Rose Noire Droptail has a removable hardtop. Itslow-slung roof and sleek exterior make it look like a ‘high-tech luxury yacht.’
Under the hood, there is a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V-12 engine with performance specs as in the ‘Ghost,’ also a production of the British auto giant.
Black Baccara rose's petals have a dark pomegranate colour, which almost appears black in shade; in direct light, however, it appears red with shimmer.
