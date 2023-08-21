Asia Cup 2023: Team India's Full Schedule
The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to commence on August 30, with six teams playing against each other in two groups.
The five full members of the Asian Cricket Council will take part in the tournament: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with Nepal making its Asia Cup debut.
The matches will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, making it the first instance of more than one country hosting the tournament.
As per the schedule released till now, India will be playing against two teams at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Here’s Team India’s full Schedule for Asia Cup 2023 which has been released till now:
India vs. Pakistan: 14:00 (SLST), September 02, 2023
India vs. Nepal: 14:00 (SLST), September 04, 2023
The rest of the schedule will be updated as the team qualifies further.
