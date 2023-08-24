Asia Cup 2023 Team Pakistan's full schedule
The 2023 Asia Cup is all set to start on August 30, with six teams playing against each other for the title.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be part of the tournament, with Nepal all set to make its debut.
The matches will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, making it the first instance of more than one country hosting the tournament.
As per the schedule released till now, Pakistan will be playing against two teams as part of Group A.
Here’s Team Pakistan’s full Schedule for Asia Cup 2023 which has been released till now
Pakistan vs. Nepal: 15:00 (PST), August 30, 2023, at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
Pakistan vs. India: 14:00 (SLST), September 2, 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The rest of the schedule will be updated as the team qualifies further.
