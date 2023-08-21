Asia Cup 2023: Venues And Stadiums, Check Full List
The Asia Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, making it the first instance of this tournament being hosted by multiple countries.
Out of the thirteen matches, four will be played in Pakistan, and the remaining will be played in Sri Lanka. Here’s the full list of the venues.
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri-lanka
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri-lanka
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Best Male Tennis Players Of All Time