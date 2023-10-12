Consecutive Centuries In ODI World Cups - PICS
12 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
4 - Kumar Sangakkara in 2015
2 - AB de Villiers in 2011
2 - Quinton de Kock in 2023
Quinton de Kock smashed 109 runs against five-time champions Australia at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on October 12 in the ODI World Cup 2023 match.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma amassed 131 runs in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11.
The Indian team will play arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 14 in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
