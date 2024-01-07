Foreign Cricketers Who Have Indian Wives
Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell married pharmacist Vini in 2022 after dating for five years.
Muttiah Muralitharan and Madhimalar Ramamurthy: Sri Lankan cricket legend married Chennai-based Madhimalar in 2005.
Shaun Tait and Mashoom Singha: Australian pacer Shaun Tait tied the knot with model Mashoom Singha in 2014.
Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy: Pak cricketer Mohsin and Reena got married in 1983 but separated in 1990.
Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo: Met in Dubai, Hassan and Samiya got married in 2019, marking a unique cross-border union.
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza: Pak cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010.
