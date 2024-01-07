Foreign Cricketers Who Have Indian Wives

07 Jan, 2024

Joy Pillai

Here are some foreign cricketers who married Indian women.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell married pharmacist Vini in 2022 after dating for five years.

Muttiah Muralitharan and Madhimalar Ramamurthy: Sri Lankan cricket legend married Chennai-based Madhimalar in 2005.

Shaun Tait and Mashoom Singha: Australian pacer Shaun Tait tied the knot with model Mashoom Singha in 2014.

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy: Pak cricketer Mohsin and Reena got married in 1983 but separated in 1990.

Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo: Met in Dubai, Hassan and Samiya got married in 2019, marking a unique cross-border union.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza: Pak cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010.

