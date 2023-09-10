Hardik Pandya's Memorable Knocks Against Pakistan

10 Sep, 2023

Sunny Daud

Hardik Pandya will be the vital cog for India as the all-rounder is in lethal form.

40 off 37 balls, with one four and two sixes and 3/30 in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pandya had a match-winning century stand with Virat Kohli after India sunk to 31/4 in a 160-run chase.

All-round performance of 33* in 17 balls, consisting of four boundaries and six, 3/25 in Asia Cup 2022

Pandya's 3/8 spell in Asia Cup 2016 helped bundle out Pakistan for just 84 runs.

In Champions Trophy 2017, Pandya scored 76 runs in 43 balls against Pakistan in 339 runs chase.

Pandya scored 87 runs against Pakistan in India's opener clash of Asia Cup 2023.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: F1 Driver Current Contracts

 Find Out More