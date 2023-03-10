Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja after scoring a hundred on the opening day, took his score to 180 on Day 2.

10 Mar, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Cameron Green

Cameron Green scored 114 off 170 deliveries.

10 Mar, 2023

Lyon-Murphy Partnership

Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy scored 34 and 41 respectively to take Australia's score to 480.

10 Mar, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 6 wickets in the 1st innings. He finished with figures 47.2-15-91-6.

10 Mar, 2023

Rohit-Gill Opening Pair

At Stumps, India were batting at 36/0 as they trail by 444 runs. Rohit and Gill scored 17 and 18 respectively so far.

10 Mar, 2023

