Usman Khawaja after scoring a hundred on the opening day, took his score to 180 on Day 2.
Cameron Green scored 114 off 170 deliveries.
Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy scored 34 and 41 respectively to take Australia's score to 480.
Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 6 wickets in the 1st innings. He finished with figures 47.2-15-91-6.
At Stumps, India were batting at 36/0 as they trail by 444 runs. Rohit and Gill scored 17 and 18 respectively so far.
