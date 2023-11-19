Ind vs Aus: Top 5 Moments Of World Cup Final Match
An incredible, record-breaking CWC23 campaign with the bat came to an end.
The first attack to bowl out India at CWC23.
LBW! And Jasprit Bumrah had another Steve Smith. | Photo: BCCI Twitter
Early wicket felt 24 wickets for Shami as he now becomes the leading wicket-taker in CWC23.
An incredible, record-breaking CWC23 campaign with the bat came to an end.
Virat Kohli unbeaten 34 runs.
An absolute spectacle at the Narendra Modi Stadium!
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti with Sachin Tendulkar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Wickets In ODI World Cup 2023