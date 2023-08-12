Top 10 Most Followed Cricketers on Instagram
Instagram followers of Virat Kohli: 256 Million
Instagram followers of M.S Dhoni : 44.9Million
Instagram followers of Sachin Tendulkar : 41.8Million
Instagram followers of Rohit Sharma: 29.4 Million
Instagram followers of Hardik Pandya: 26.6 Million
Instagram followers of Suresh Raina : 24.9 Million
Instagram followers of A.B Devilliers : 22.4 Million
Instagram followers of Yuvraj Singh:18 Million
Instagram followers of KL Rahul:14.4 Million
Instagram followers of Shikhar Dhawan :14.1 Million
