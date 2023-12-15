Most runs Aggregated On Day 1 Of Women’s Test
475 runs in NZ-W vs ENG-W at Christchurch on 1935
410 runs in IND-W vs ENG-W at Mumbai DYP in 2023
376 during SA-W vs ENG-W Test match at Johannesburg in 1960
362 runs in ENG-W vs NZ-W Test match at Guildford in 1996.
India were 410/7 at the end of the day’s play with Deepti Sharma (60) and Pooja Vastrakar (4) unbeaten at the crease.
332 runs ENG-W vs IND-W Test match at Worcester in 1986.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Bowling On Birthdays In T20Is