Most runs Aggregated On Day 1 Of Women’s Test

15 Dec, 2023

Sunny Daud

475 runs in NZ-W vs ENG-W at Christchurch on 1935

410 runs in IND-W vs ENG-W at Mumbai DYP in 2023

376 during SA-W vs ENG-W Test match at Johannesburg in 1960

362 runs in ENG-W vs NZ-W Test match at Guildford in 1996.

India were 410/7 at the end of the day’s play with Deepti Sharma (60) and Pooja Vastrakar (4) unbeaten at the crease.

332 runs ENG-W vs IND-W Test match at Worcester in 1986.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Bowling On Birthdays In T20Is

 Find Out More