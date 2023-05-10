CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Players To Watch Out For
10 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dismissed four times this season to wrist spin. So, Kuldeep Yadav will play a crucial role if Gaikwad bats out of the powerplay.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has played a crucial role with Devon Conway at the CSK top order. The Indian opener has scored 384 runs from 11 games with two fifties.
Devon Conway has been an instrumental figure for Chennai Super Kings in giving the four-time champions perfect starts in IPL 2023.
Shivam Dube has been quite a reelation in IPL for Chennai Super Kings for the past couple of years. Under MS Dhoni, Dube has flourished in the middle-order and is known for his big hits.
After his match-winning knock against RCB, Phil Salt has become one of the crucial players in the Delhi Capitals setup in the closing stages of IPL 2023.
Matheesa Pathirana has been one of the finds in IPL 2023 and is rated highly by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.
In the IPL 2023 points table, CSK are second behind Gujarat Titans. Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table.
