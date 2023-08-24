ODI World Cup 2023: Warmup Matches Schedule
September 29: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka which will be played at Guwahati
September 29: New Zealand vs Pakistan which will be played in Hyderabad
September 29: South Africa vs Afghanistan which will be played in Thiruvananthapuram
September 30: India will face England at Guwahati.
September 30: Australia vs Netherlands which will be played at Thiruvananthapuram
October 02: New Zealand vs South Africa will be played at Thiruvananthapuram.
October 02: Bangladesh vs England and the match will be played in Guwahati.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match will be played at Guwahati on October 3.
India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 warmup match will be played at Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.
October 3: Pakistan vs Australia ODI World Cup warmup match will be played in Hyderabad on October 3.
