ODI World Cup 2023: Warmup Matches Schedule

24 Aug, 2023

Sunny Daud

September 29: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka which will be played at Guwahati

September 29: New Zealand vs Pakistan which will be played in Hyderabad

September 29: South Africa vs Afghanistan which will be played in Thiruvananthapuram

September 30: India will face England at Guwahati.

September 30: Australia vs Netherlands which will be played at Thiruvananthapuram

October 02: New Zealand vs South Africa will be played at Thiruvananthapuram.

October 02: Bangladesh vs England and the match will be played in Guwahati.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match will be played at Guwahati on October 3.

India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 warmup match will be played at Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

October 3: Pakistan vs Australia ODI World Cup warmup match will be played in Hyderabad on October 3.

