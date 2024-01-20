Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s Net Worth
At 41 years old, Pak cricketer Shoaib Malik entered into his third marriage.
Shoaib married Pakistani TV actor Sana Javed.
He shared photos from their wedding ceremony on his Instagram page.
Let's take a look at his net worth.
According to m.dailyhunt, Shoaib's net worth is over 28 million dollars, i.e., more than Rs 228 crore (November 2022 data).
A significant part of their earnings comes from cricket.
Apart from cricket, Shoaib also earns by endorsing brands. | Photo: Instagram
The cricketer also boasts a collection of luxury cars.
