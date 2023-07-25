Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: AI Predicts Winner
Google's Bard has predicted which team is going to win the ongoing Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Based on its calculations, Bard says that Pakistan won the 1st Test in the series, so they have momentum on their side.
It says that Pakistan has a strong batting lineup, led by Babar Azam, who is currently the number 3 ranked Test batsman in the world.
As per Bard, Pakistan's bowling attack is also very good, with Shaheen Afridi and Noman Ali leading the way.
It says that Sri Lanka's performance on Opening Day was disappointing, where they were bowled out for 166 in their first innings. | Photo: Twitter
Bard says that the Sri Lankan cricket team will need to find some form if they want to win the match.
Sri Lanka's bowling attack is also struggling, and they will need to step up if they want to stop Pakistan from scoring big runs.
The match, which is being played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, has been halted due to heavy rainfall.
