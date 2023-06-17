5 Alternate Career Options For Virat Kohli If Not A Cricketer
17 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes and best batter in the world at this moment.
Besides cricket, Virat Kohli's social media suggests there’s more in him than just winning games for India and setting records on the go.
Let's take a look at five professions apart from playing cricket that Virat Kohli would have been fantastic at.
Virat Kohli would have easily set the ramp on fire as a supermodel. His razor-sharp look, personality and physique automatically qualify for the profession.
Virat Kohli's love for football was evident during the charity matches he played in Mumbai some years back. If taken the sport seriously, Kohli would have easily played for a professional club.
Virat Kohli is a fitness freak to put it precise. His chiseled body structure for all these years and the knowledge for fitness makes him an apt gym instructor.
Besides being a cricketer, Virat Kohli is a proper businessman. He is a co-owner of ISL side FC Goa, owns a chain of restaurants and also has a clothing line 'Wrong'.
It may look unlikely, but Virat Kohli as a commentator won't be bad idea after his retirement. If looked at depth at his press conferences, it shows Kohli's got what it takes to get people listening.
