Yash Dayal's Insta Story Controversy

Yash Dayal's communal message on his Insta story sparked huge controversy on Monday, 5th June.
Yash Dayal's insta story was on 'Love Jihad'.
Yash Dayal then apparently issued an apology on the following story.
The 25-year old later on issued an official statement giving clarification of what exactly happened.
”Dear All, there were two stories posted on my Insta handle today – both of which weren’t done by me. I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting'', he wrote.
''I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account. I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs. Thank You, Yash Dayal''.
In 2023 IPL, Dayal featured only in 5 matches and picked up 2 wickets. He was smashed for 5 consecutive sixes by Rinku Singh and his team finished runners-up.
Even Washington Sundar's Twitter account seems to be hacked following blocked posts on cryptocurrencies.
Yash Dayal won the IPL with Gujarat Titans in 2022.