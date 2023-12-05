6 Must-Read Books For Students About Sri Krishna
05 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Devdutt Pattanaik's book An Identity Card for Krishna uses a pleasant and participatory manner to convey every aspect of Krishna's life and teachings
Sudama: The Power of Friendship, written by Kamala Chandrakanth, is a touching story of Krishna's everlasting friendship with Sudama, a poor Brahmin
The Complete Krishna Trilogy by Bhakti Mathur is a three-book series that recounts Krishna's whole life story, from his birth to his ascension
Krishna Lifts Govardhana by Gayathri Chandrasekharan is a wonderfully drawn narrative that tells the famous account of Krishna freeing the people of Gokul from the wrath of Indra
Krishna and Shishupala by Kamala Chandrakant book explores the complex relationship between Krishna and his cousin, Shishupala.
Dreamland's Bhagavad Gita is a simplified version of the Bhagavad Gita that is suitable for young readers
