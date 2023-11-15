7 Inspiring Financial Independence Books That Will Transform Your Life
15 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Financial Freedom: This book will teach you how to retire early and live a free and financially independent life
The Magic Of Thinking Big: This book will teach you how to have faith in yourself and achieve your goals
The 4-Hour Workweek: This book will teach you how to break free from the 9-to-5 grind and live a life of freedom and wealth
The Bogleheads' Guide to Investing: This book will teach you how to invest in index funds, which are a low-cost, low-risk investment option
The Millionaire Next Door: This book teaches you how millionaires think and behave
Rich Dad Poor Dad: This book will teach you the distinction between assets and liabilities, as well as how to use money to make more money
The Simple Path to Wealth: This book will teach you how to save and invest wisely
