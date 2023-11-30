7 Non-fiction Books That Will Expand Your Knowledge and Understanding
30 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking: This book covers the essential concepts of physics in an easy-to-understand manner
Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi: This book delves into the history of racism in America and how it continues to impact our culture now
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson: This book provides an easy-to-understand introduction to the fundamentals of astrophysics
What If? by Randall Munroe: This book provides answers to a wide range of hypothetical inquiries, from the everyday to the mind-boggling
What You Should Know About Politics… But Don’t by Jessamyn Conrad: This book offers a funny and irreverent perspective on American politics
Moonwalking with Einstein by Joshua Foer: This book delves into the world of memory and teaches you how to train your brain to recall anything
The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert: This book investigates the history of catastrophic extinctions on Earth as well as the threat of a sixth extinction caused by human action
