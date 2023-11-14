9 Books That Influenced SpaceX and Tesla CEO's Elon Musk
Einstein by Walter Isaacson: This biography of the twentieth century's greatest physicist inspired Musk to pursue a career in science and engineering
Zero to One by Peter Thiel: This book taught Musk the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and aided him in developing his vision for a better future
Benjamin Franklin by Walter Isaacson: This biography of one of America's most polymathic figures influenced Musk to pursue a diverse set of interests and to never stop learning
Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom: This book investigated the potential dangers of artificial intelligence and assisted Musk in developing a healthy respect for AI's risks
Ignition by John D. Clark: This book provided Musk with a thorough understanding of the history of rocketry as well as the science behind liquid rocket propellants
Structures by J.E. Gordon: This book taught Musk the fundamentals of engineering and assisted him in honing his problem-solving abilities
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams: This thought-provoking science fiction series contributed to Musk's sense of humor and ability to think outside the box
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien: Musk's imagination was sparked by this epic fantasy trilogy, which instilled in him a sense of wonder and awe for the universe
