9 Most Influential Indian Scientists of All Time
22 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, India's 11th President, pioneered the country's nuclear program
Mr. C. V. Raman In 1930, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering the Raman effect
Jagadish Chandra Bose was a polymath who made significant contributions to the fields of physics, botany, and physiology
Homi J. Bhabha established India's nuclear program and is considered the "father of the Indian atomic bomb"
S. N. Bose developed the Bose-Einstein statistics, which played a foundational role in quantum mechanics
Srinivasa Ramanujan was a self-taught mathematician who contributed significantly to number theory and analysis
Mr. Vikram Sarabhai was a key figure in India's space program and is known as the "Father of the Indian Space Program”
Venkatraman Ramakrishnan is a structural biologist who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 for his research on the ribosome
Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar is an astronomer who received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his research on the evolution of massive stars
