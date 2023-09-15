Engineers' Day 2023: Top 10 Famous Indian Engineers
CV Raman (Nobel Prize Winners in Physics).
Kalpana Chawla (NASA Astronaut, Aerospace Engineer).
Verghese Kurien (CEO Amul, Milk Man of India)
Narayana Murthy (Founder of Infosys)
Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft).
5- Sundar Pichai (Google CEO, Alphabet).
E. Sreedharan (Metro Man of India).
Satish Dhawan (Chairman of ISRO).
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Missile Man Of India)
Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (Bharat Ratna).
