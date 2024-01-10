Hrithik Roshan's Education Qualifications
10 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Hrithik Roshan completed his schooling at the Bombay Scottish School.
Hrithik Roshan felt isolated as a child as he was born with an extra thumb on his right hand, which led some of his classmates to avoid him.
Hrithik Roshan used to stammer since the age of six. This caused him problems at school. He used to avoid oral tests and was helped by daily speech therapy.
Later, Hrithik attended Sydenham College in Mumbai where he studied B.Com.
Hrithik Roshan rejected a scholarship to study in the USA, in order to pursue his film career
Hrithik Roshan's nickname is Duggu and in Bollywood, he is called as 'Greek God of Bollywood'
Born on 10th January 1974, Hrithik Roshan is well known globally for his versatile roles and unmatchable dancing skills
Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan encouraged him to focus on his education and supported him when he chose to pursue acting as a full-time career
In 1980, Hrithik made his acting debut as a child artist in the Hindi drama film 'Asha'
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mathematics Day: Top 10 Famous Indian Mathematicians