Mahua Moitra's Education Qualification, Early Life
Early Life: Mahua Moitra was born on October 12, 1974, into a Hindu Brahmin family in Assam’s Cachar District. Her father’s name is Dwipendra Lal Moitra and mother’s name is Manjo Moitra
Schooling: Her primary education took place in a local school in her hometown Labac, and later she moved to Kolkata for her schooling.
College: She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Economics from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.
Before Political Career: Prior to her entry into politics, she worked as an investment banker with JPMorgan Chase, the world's largest bank, in New York City.
Political Career: In 2009, she resigned from her position as vice president at JPMorgan Chase in London to pursue Indian politics. Mahua Moitra joined the Congress party, where she collaborated with Rahul Gandhi on the 'Aam Aadmi Ka Sipahi' initiative.
All India Trinamool Congress: In 2010, she became a member of the TMC. During the 2016 Legislative Assembly elections, she emerged victorious in the Karimpur district in West Bengal's Nadia district.
Member of Parliament: Mahua Moitra represented Krishnanagar, West Bengal, in the 17th Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament.
Responsibility: On November 13, 2021, she was appointed to lead the TMC party's preparations for the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election.
