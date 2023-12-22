Mathematics Day: Top 9 Famous Indian Mathematicians
Narendra Karmarkar: Known for his Karmarkar's algorithm.
Satyendra Nath Bose: He was an Indian mathematician specialising in theoretical physics.
Shakuntala Devi: He was a famous mental calculator and writer.
P.C. Mahalanobis: Known for his Mahalanobis distance Feldman–Mahalanobis model.
Brahmagupta: Known for his Modern number system, Brahmagupta's theorem, Brahmagupta's identity.
Aryabhatta: He was the first of the major mathematician from the classical age of Indian mathematics.
Bhaskara I: Known for Frequency partition, Line graphs, and Degree sequences.
Srinivasa Ramanujan: He is known for Landau–Ramanujan constant; Mock theta functions; Ramanujan conjecture; and Ramanujan prime.
D R Kaprekar: A self-taught Indian mathematician who worked in in number theory.
