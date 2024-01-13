Nitish Kumar Education Qualification, Early Life
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was born on 1 March 1951 in Bakhtiarpur.
His father Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh was an ayurvedic practitioner and mother Parmeshwari Devi was a housemaker.
Kumar is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Bihar College of Engineering (NIT Patna).
Before entering into politics, the 72-year-old was working with Bihar State Electricity Board.
He was associated with Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, and V. P. Singh.
Kumar also participated in Jayaprakash Narayan's movement from 1974 to 1977 and joined the Janata Party.
He also served as the Union Minister for Railways, Minister for Surface Transport, and the Minister for Agriculture.
Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for the eighth time on August 10, 2022.
