Top 10 Group Discussion Tips For Interview Success

05 Dec, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Be self-assured and well-informed about your background

Take the initiative and start the discussion

Be respectful and avoid becoming aggressive

Communicate in a clear and concise manner

Keep using positive body language

Summarize the main themes of the discussion

Keep your attention on the topic at hand and avoid digressions

Never give up and continue to participate

Pay close attention and reply thoughtfully

Be assertive without being aggressive

