Top 5 High Paying Non-Tech AI Jobs
08 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
AI Marketing Manager: Creates and implements marketing strategies for artificial intelligence products and services
AI Sales Professional: In charge of selling artificial intelligence products and services to businesses
AI Product Manager: Responsible for developing and launching artificial intelligence products and services
AI Consultant: Provides advice to businesses on how to use artificial intelligence to achieve their goals
AI Ethicist: Makes certain that artificial intelligence is used responsibly and ethically
