Top 5 High Paying Non-Tech AI Jobs

08 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

AI Marketing Manager: Creates and implements marketing strategies for artificial intelligence products and services

AI Sales Professional: In charge of selling artificial intelligence products and services to businesses

AI Product Manager: Responsible for developing and launching artificial intelligence products and services

AI Consultant: Provides advice to businesses on how to use artificial intelligence to achieve their goals

AI Ethicist: Makes certain that artificial intelligence is used responsibly and ethically

