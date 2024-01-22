Alia Bhatt Education Qualification
Did you know that Alia Bhatt is a 12th dropout?
Alia Bhatt made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year' when she was 17 years old.
Alia Bhatt dropped out of her class 12th to pursue her acting dream.
Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, was always inclined towards cinema.
Alia Bhatt received her primary education from Jamnabai Narsee School.
Not many people know that Alia Bhatt only finished her 10th grade with 71% marks.
It was already decided that Alia Bhatt would not continue her education after class 12.
Alia Bhatt is a big name in the industry who rose to fame with films like Highway, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and several others.
