10 Actresses Who Studied At Christ University Bangalore
27 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Christ University, Bangalore offers both UG and PG courses; have a look at the star alumni of this institution..
Nidhhi Agerwal- Actress, works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films
Shreya Gupto- Actress, works in Hindi films and OTT shows
Sruthi Hariharan- Actress and producer, primarily appears in Kannada films
Rima Kallingal- Actress and producer, works in Malayalam films
Reba Monica John- Actress, works in the South industry
Meghana Sunder Raj Sarja- Actress, works in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films
Leona Lishoy- Actress, works primarily in the Malayalam cinema
Samyukta Hornad- Actress, works in Kannada films
Gouri G. Kishan- Actress, works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films
Swetha- Model, actress and dancer
