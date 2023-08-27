10 Actresses Who Studied At Christ University Bangalore

27 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Christ University, Bangalore offers both UG and PG courses; have a look at the star alumni of this institution..

Nidhhi Agerwal- Actress, works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films

Shreya Gupto- Actress, works in Hindi films and OTT shows

Sruthi Hariharan- Actress and producer, primarily appears in Kannada films

Rima Kallingal- Actress and producer, works in Malayalam films

Reba Monica John- Actress, works in the South industry

Meghana Sunder Raj Sarja- Actress, works in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films

Leona Lishoy- Actress, works primarily in the Malayalam cinema

Samyukta Hornad- Actress, works in Kannada films

Gouri G. Kishan- Actress, works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films

Swetha- Model, actress and dancer



