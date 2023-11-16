10 AI Books That Will Prepare You For 2024

16 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order” by Kai-Fu Lee

Artificial Intelligence: A Guide for Thinking Humans by Melanie Mitchell

Artificial Intelligence: Foundations of Computational Agents by David L. Poole and Alan K. Mackworth

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark

Artificial Intelligence: A New Synthesis by Nils J. Nilsson

Artificial Intelligence: Foundations of Computational Agents by Patrick Winston

Artificial Intelligence: The Basics by Kevin Warwick

Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow” by Aurélien Géron

Human Compatible: Artificial Intelligence and the Problem of Control by Stuart Russell

Machine Learning Yearning by Andrew Ng

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Business Ideas That Will Inspire You

 Find Out More