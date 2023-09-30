10 Bad Habits To Avoid While Studying
30 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
10 bad habits that students must completely avoid while studying
Studying without a plan- make a schedule for yourself while studying
Studying on your bed- sit on a table-chair for correct posture and better concentration
Having your phone with you- when studying, keep your phone at a place from where you cannot access it and focus on your studies
Untidy Study Table- A clear mind comes from a clear study space; so its important to tidy your study table
Not taking a break- For a healthy balance, you must take breaks between working; this increases concentration levels
Listening to music with lyrics- calming music is preferred as listening to music with lyrics can tend to lower efficiency level while reading/writing
Not indulging in Self Care- taking breaks, exercising, sleeping well, not pulling all-nighters and eating right- self-care is underrated, must be done by students
Leaving things to last minute- this is a habit that students must avoid; make a plan and be prepared well in advance
Not contacting your teachers- If you are unsure about something, do not hesitate in contacting your teachers and/or peers about your doubts
Eating the wrong foods- snacking is a habit for many students but junk food will hamper your productivity; eat foods which are anti-oxidants
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Effective Strategy To Read Newspaper For Competitive Exam