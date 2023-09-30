10 Bad Habits To Avoid While Studying

30 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

10 bad habits that students must completely avoid while studying

Studying without a plan- make a schedule for yourself while studying

Studying on your bed- sit on a table-chair for correct posture and better concentration

Having your phone with you- when studying, keep your phone at a place from where you cannot access it and focus on your studies

Untidy Study Table- A clear mind comes from a clear study space; so its important to tidy your study table

Not taking a break- For a healthy balance, you must take breaks between working; this increases concentration levels

Listening to music with lyrics- calming music is preferred as listening to music with lyrics can tend to lower efficiency level while reading/writing

Not indulging in Self Care- taking breaks, exercising, sleeping well, not pulling all-nighters and eating right- self-care is underrated, must be done by students

Leaving things to last minute- this is a habit that students must avoid; make a plan and be prepared well in advance

Not contacting your teachers- If you are unsure about something, do not hesitate in contacting your teachers and/or peers about your doubts

Eating the wrong foods- snacking is a habit for many students but junk food will hamper your productivity; eat foods which are anti-oxidants

